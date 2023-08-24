Arunachal Pradesh Governor participates in the first-day postgraduate class of APU

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.) participated in the first-day class of postgraduate courses in the Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat in East Siang district on Wednesday. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, addressed the members of the University faculty and students.

Addressing the first batch of students of the State University, faculty members and other guests on the occasion, the Governor, the first Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, called upon all stakeholders to contribute to establishing a vibrant institute of Excellence with a futuristic vision in promoting the goals of innovation, research, entrepreneurship and creativity. He expressed his hope that the University will continue to work relentlessly to expand and introduce branches in medical sciences, engineering, law, and various courses in the future.

The Governor commended the efforts of the State Government in establishing the State University for promotion and creating opportunities for students to pursue higher education in their own state. During his interactions with students on their dreams and aspirations, he exhorted them to work hard and dream big in contributing towards the development of the State.

He also encouraged them to realize their full potential and aspirations and contribute to the welfare of society later in their life. Speaking of the vital role of the faculty members in mentoring, the Governor stressed professionalism, innovative methods of teaching and instilling a value system.

He also spoke on the role of the University in pursuing Quality Research and education and encouraged technology-driven offices and classrooms for optimum productivity. "Smart City Pasighat has now firmly established its reputation as the Educational Hub of Arunachal Pradesh", said the Governor.

The Governor released of Souvenir 'Blossom' to commemorate the occasion. He also distributed copies of the preamble, fundamental duties and fundamental rights to the students. Education Minister, Er. Taba Tedir, in his speech, said that the State Government is committed to providing all possible support in terms of manpower, faculty recruitment and infrastructure for the growth of the State University as the University has a vital role to play in providing quality education in various post graduate courses for the students within the state.

Vice-Chancellor, RGU, Professor Saket Kushwaha also spoke on the occasion. The Vice-Chancellor, of Arunachal Pradesh University, Professor Tomo Riba, presented the status report and courses offered with the starting of classes for Master in Commerce, Master of Arts in Economics, tribal studies, social work, and education.

Earlier, a traditional welcome was accorded to the Governor along with a Guard of Honour by NCC Cadets. Local MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Secretary (Education) Pige Ligu, Deputy Commissioner Tai Taggu, SP Sumit Jha and Chief Councilor Pasighat Municipal Council Okiam Moyong Borang were present among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)