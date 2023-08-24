25 Arunachal towns can now pay power bills online

Sixteen more towns of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday onboarded the e-billing and payment platform of the state power department, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with his deputy Chowna Mein launching it in a simple ceremony here.

With this, consumers of 25 urban towns of the state will have the facility to pay their power bills online through any digital payment system.

''This is a huge step towards digitally equipping the people and I compliment the department of power for it,'' Khandu said after the launch.

He expressed confidence that the facility will not only unburden consumers of physically going to power department offices to pay their bills, but also instil transparency and accountability in the department.

''Digital payment system is the best option to prevent any revenue leak, thus boosting our revenue generation. As power department will be the highest revenue generating department in near future – once all proposed hydropower projects are completed – use of information technology in collection of revenue is a must,'' Khandu observed. To the request of the department for establishment of an independent division or cell for its IT-based consumer services, Khandu informed that the proposal is with him and that he would approve it at the earliest.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydro-power portfolios, while speaking on overall power scenario of the state, said the state has surplus power but is unable to reap its benefits due to lack of proper transmission lines. ''Laying of transmission lines is moving in a very slow pace as about 80 per cent of the state's area come under reserve forests. We have taken up the issue with the Union ministry of power and working a way out. Once transmission lines are in place, there won't be any power shortage,'' he informed. Departmental officials informed that with the onboarding of 16 towns to online payment platform, the state has covered 25 of its 49 notified urban towns having a total of 1,17,579 consumers.

The 16 towns connected during the day include Tawang, Bomdila, Dirang, Basar, Koloriang, Boleng, Yingkiong, Sagalee, Changlang, Longding, Miao, Jairampur, Deomali, Khonsa, Anini and Hawai. Nine towns - Itanagar, Naharlagun, Daporijo, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu and Namsai - were onboarded in the first phase. To mark the launch, one consumer each from the 16 towns paid their electricity bills online.

