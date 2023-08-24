Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-BRICS invites new members; Turkish lira rallies on jumbo hike

"Clear that it is about strategic partnership and access to resources, notably oil," Christensen said. "China, Brazil and India will benefit in terms of easy access to oil, and Argentina and notably Iran will benefit in terms of access to markets and FDI." Summit host South Africa's rand shed 0.7% against the dollar on the final day of the BRICS meet in Johannesburg, after sharp gains in the previous session. The Turkish lira rose to 26.78 per dollar of after the central bank aggressively lifted its key interest rate by 750 basis points to 25%, far more than expected.

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies invited six new members to join the bloc on Thursday, while the Turkish lira rallied against the dollar after the central bank's super-sized 750 basis points interest rate hike. "We are seeing the emergence today of a new geopolitical reality and a much closer cooperation in the global South in response to what has happened post the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the Western sanctions," said Jakob Ekholdt Christensen, senior EM fixed income strategist at BankInvest.

The grouping currently counts Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as members. In a drive to forge it into a viable counterweight to the West, the countries Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join. "Clear that it is about strategic partnership and access to resources, notably oil," Christensen said.

"China, Brazil and India will benefit in terms of easy access to oil, and Argentina and notably Iran will benefit in terms of access to markets and FDI." Summit host South Africa's rand shed 0.7% against the dollar on the final day of the BRICS meet in Johannesburg, after sharp gains in the previous session.

The Turkish lira rose to 26.78 per dollar of after the central bank aggressively lifted its key interest rate by 750 basis points to 25%, far more than expected. "Today's decision sends a very strong signal that the CBRT is determined to rein in inflation and the initial market response is very positive," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

"At least some investors will be wondering whether the 750bps hike has been approved by President Erdogan, who according to many market watchers is influential when it comes to the central bank." Turkey's banking stocks jumped 9.3%, while the BIST 100 index gained 2.7%.

The Russian rouble steadied as a favourable month-end tax period approached, but domestic uncertainty was high following the possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, in a plane crash. China stocks rebounded as some investors bought the dip following recent slumps, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closing 2.1% higher, while a rally in global markets also helped as U.S. Treasury yields retreated and Nvidia's blockbuster results lifted risk appetite.

China will allow Ethiopia to suspend payments on debt that is maturing in the 2023/24 fiscal year under a framework set up by the Group of 20 economies, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said. The minutes of the Mexican central bank's most recent monetary policy were due later in the day, along with inflation figures for the first half of August.

