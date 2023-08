BRIEF-Meituan CEO: Change Of Consumption Demand Will Impact Food Delivery In Q3

Meituan:

* MEITUAN CEO: THE CHANGE OF CONSUMPTION DEMAND DUE TO THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT WILL IMPACT FOOD DELIVERY IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* MEITUAN CEO: TRAVEL BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ROBUSTLY IN Q3 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)