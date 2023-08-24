Delhi LG oversees G20 preparedness at various locations amid rains

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the preparedness ahead of the G-20 Summit in various places even as rains lashed the national capital on Thursday According to a statement issued by the LG's office, an elaborate contingency plan to deal with situations emerging out of heavy rainfall in the run-up and during the G-20 Summit has been put in place at identified locations. "During a recent G-20 preparedness review meeting, the LG directed to put in place a contingency plan to deal with heavy waterlogging around ITPO, Rajghat, designated Hotels for delegates and other strategic locations, in case of heavy downpours in the city" said the release

The LG has also directed to ensure that there is no water-logging along the routes taken by the dignitaries/delegates during the event. "The plan involves the placement of tractor-mounted heavy-duty 50 HP pumps for clearing excess water as and when required. This is in addition to the Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) vehicles, which are also mounted with heavy water jetting machines to clear mud/silt accumulated on the roadsides and a super sucker to clear clogged drains and sewer lines," the statement said. The statement further said that these vehicles on round-the-clock duty in 12-hour shifts are manned by an MRS operator, Sanitary Inspector, Helper and a Probationer IAS / DANICS officer.

"They are also accompanied by a vehicle carrying workmen and equipment to address and resolve any civil works on the roads. The overall supervision of these vehicles and personnel has been entrusted to the SDMs of the respective areas," it added. At the main Summit site at Pragati Maidan/Bhairon Marg, which is prone to water-logging, often resulting in inundation of the tunnel leading up to Ring Road, the LG had, after the flooding in July last, instructed for the setting up of a graded water evacuation plan. "This involves water first getting collected in small reservoirs of 1000 litre capacity from where they are pumped into reservoirs of 2000 litre capacity and thereafter to a large reservoir of 50,000-litre capacity. Finally, the collected water is pumped into the neighbouring Drain No. 12 for discharge into the Yamuna," the statement mentioned.

While on inspection yesterday, Saxena walked the entire stretch from Pragati Maidan Gate No 5 on Bhairon Marg to Rajghat and reviewed the functioning of arrangements to prevent flooding. He also reviewed the arrangements being put in place at Rajghat for addressing any eventuality of flooding. (ANI)

