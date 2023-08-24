DAC approves proposals of Rs 7800 crore to enhance operational capabilities of armed forces

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore. To enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force, the DAC has granted AoN for procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of Helicopters. The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), an official release said.

DAC meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The DAC has also accorded AoN for procurement of Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel and spares and casualty evacuation in the battlefield.

Proposals for procurement of 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Bridge Laying Tank (BLT) have also been given the go-ahead by the DAC. While induction of LMG will enhance the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, the induction of BLT will result in faster movement of mechanised forces.

AoN has also been accorded for procurement of Ruggedised Laptops and Tablets for the Indian Army under Project Shakti. The release said that all these procurements will be sourced from Indigenous vendors only.

To enhance the operational capability of the MH-60R helicopters of the Indian Navy, the DAC has accorded AoN for the procurement of weapons for the choppers. (ANI)

