Left Menu

Maharashtra: Nanded declared Lumpy Skin Disease affected district after ailment reported in cattle in 197 villages

Nanded in Maharashtra has been declared a Lumpy Skin Disease affected district, with the figure of animals having the ailment reaching 3,618, an official said on Thursday.The disease has caused 466 deaths so far, while 2,638 have recovered and 513 animals are under treatment, the official said.A total of 197 villages in Nanded have been affected.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:14 IST
Maharashtra: Nanded declared Lumpy Skin Disease affected district after ailment reported in cattle in 197 villages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nanded in Maharashtra has been declared a Lumpy Skin Disease affected district, with the figure of animals having the ailment reaching 3,618, an official said on Thursday.

The disease has caused 466 deaths so far, while 2,638 have recovered and 513 animals are under treatment, the official said.

''A total of 197 villages in Nanded have been affected. There are 643 villages in a radius of 5 kilometres from these 197 villages. The district has been declared Lumpy Skin Disease affected by the collector to curb the prevalence. So far, 3.67 lakh animals have been vaccinated against the ailment,'' he told PTI.

As per the order of the collector, animals cannot be taken from outside to these 197 villages, while carcasses of animals cannot be taken out of these affected districts, the official said.

The collector has appealed to people to ensure separation of infected and non-infected cattle, spraying of disinfectants, while officials have been told to strictly monitor the situation, he said.

Check posts will be established at the state border to ensure no infected cattle enters Nanded from neighbouring Telangana, the official added.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral ailment characterised by fever, nodules on the skin of the cattle. It causes temporary reduction in milk production, temporary or permanent sterility among bulls, damage to hides and, occasionally, death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023