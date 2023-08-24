Left Menu

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscribed 3.77 times on first day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 18:45 IST
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscribed 3.77 times on first day of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd was subscribed 3.77 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 308.88 crore-public issue got bids for 8,27,14,500 shares against 2,19,30,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion for non-institutional investors subscribed 6.26 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 4.88 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue aggregating up to 3,12,00,000 equity shares with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

The price range for the offer is Rs 94-99 per share.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 92 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The Jodhpur-based company has experience in the design and construction of major infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, with ongoing projects in nine states.

Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023