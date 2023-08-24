Maharashtra: Agriculture minister Munde to chair meet to review drought-like situation in Marathwada
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde will chair a meeting here on Friday to review the drought-like situation in Marathwada, an official said.
He will chair the meeting in the office of the divisional commissioner and the situation in Aurangabad and Latur divisions will be discussed, the official said on Thursday.
Munde will then proceed to his Assembly constituency Parli in Beed district after the meeting, the official added.
