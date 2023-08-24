Building collapses in Delhi’s Okhla, 4 seriously injured 

Thirteen people were trapped after the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Okhla area on Thursday, officials said. As soon as information was received, three fire tenders were rushed to the site and rescued the trapped people, they said.

Out of the 13 rescued four people were seriously injured and have been sent to the hospital for treatment, an official said. The incident happened in A-99/1 Okhla, PH-2 Delhi, an official said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)