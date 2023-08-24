Left Menu

Ahmedabad's SVPI airport commissions new arrival hall at Terminal 2

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, commissioned a new arrival hall with a larger immigration area in Terminal 2 for international passengers, an official statement issued by Adani Group said.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:30 IST
Ahmedabad's SVPI airport commissions new arrival hall at Terminal 2
Inauguration of SVPI airport new arrival hall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, commissioned a new arrival hall with a larger immigration area in Terminal 2 for international passengers, an official statement issued by Adani Group said on Thursday. The new arrival block spanning 2550 sqm area to the existing terminal space, has 24 state-of-the-art immigration counters reflecting art, cityscape, and culture of the city.

"This expansion aims to ensure a smoother and more efficient arrival experience for the millions of passengers passing through the airport annually. Rapidly increasing passengers preferring to travel through Ahmedabad Airport, the expansion is also kept on the fast track," the company said. "The revamped terminal arrival area is designed meticulously with the fitting theme of "Amaru Amdavad" (My Amdavad), paying homage to Gujarat's rich heritage, distinctive rituals, and vibrant culture of community celebration," it added.

Adani Group said that the all-new arrival area in the international terminal of Ahmedabadthe airport has been envisioned with the common dream of the citizens of Gujarat and India. "These enhancements at Terminal 2 exemplify Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport's unwavering commitment to providing an elevated passenger experience. The airport aims to offer all travelers a remarkable and seamless journey by combining aesthetic elegance, cultural highlights, and efficient infrastructure," the company said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023