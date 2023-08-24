Ahmedabad's SVPI airport commissions new arrival hall at Terminal 2

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, commissioned a new arrival hall with a larger immigration area in Terminal 2 for international passengers, an official statement issued by Adani Group said on Thursday. The new arrival block spanning 2550 sqm area to the existing terminal space, has 24 state-of-the-art immigration counters reflecting art, cityscape, and culture of the city.

"This expansion aims to ensure a smoother and more efficient arrival experience for the millions of passengers passing through the airport annually. Rapidly increasing passengers preferring to travel through Ahmedabad Airport, the expansion is also kept on the fast track," the company said. "The revamped terminal arrival area is designed meticulously with the fitting theme of "Amaru Amdavad" (My Amdavad), paying homage to Gujarat's rich heritage, distinctive rituals, and vibrant culture of community celebration," it added.

Adani Group said that the all-new arrival area in the international terminal of Ahmedabadthe airport has been envisioned with the common dream of the citizens of Gujarat and India. "These enhancements at Terminal 2 exemplify Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport's unwavering commitment to providing an elevated passenger experience. The airport aims to offer all travelers a remarkable and seamless journey by combining aesthetic elegance, cultural highlights, and efficient infrastructure," the company said in a statement. (ANI)

