DTC marshal scheme: HC notice to Delhi chief secy, finance secy on contempt plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary of the Delhi Government on a contempt plea moved by practising advocate and social activist Amit Sahni for allegedly violating the court's earlier orders and delaying the deployment and payment of salaries of bus marshals in the national capital. The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on Thursday granted time to Delhi's Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary to file their replies on the contempt plea and observed that the security and safety of passengers are of utmost importance.

The court fixed September 4 for further hearing in the matter. Manish Vashisht, Senior Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner Amit Sahni.

According to the contempt plea, petitioner Amit Sahni earlier approached the Court in a PIL Writ Petition wherein the petitioner was granted liberty on May 1 to file the present contempt petition. The Court while disposing of the plea had observed that if the government is not complying with its earlier directions passed on December 1, 2022, then a contempt petition can certainly be filed alleging disobedience of the order.

The petitioner alleged that the officials have been compromising with the safety and security of women as many buses deployed by the government have been running without marshals and directions were sought from the Court. The plea stated that according to the media reports “DTC buses running without marshals on board” and the Government is trying to justify the replacement of bus marshals by installation of CCTVs.

It also stated that the Delhi government’s Bus Marshals Scheme was introduced by the transport department in 2015 has helped in lowering the cases of eve teasing, and theft in Delhi Buses apart from maintaining overall discipline in the commuters using buses to commute on a daily basis and it's quite essential to continue deployment of bus marshals in Delhi buses. Article 21 of the Constitution of India provides for the protection of life and personal liberty. To travel in a safe and secure environment is also a part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It is the duty of the State to provide sufficient security and protection to every person/ citizen of the country, plea said. Transport Department itself admit that the deployment of Marshalls in Delhi Buses

had boosted the morale of Females using public transport and in case of eve teasing or theft like situation, the Marshall takes over the situation. Thus, it has been extremely helpful for reducing the Crime, plea read. The plea further stated that the respondent’s view that the CCTV can replace the Marshalls is absolutely misconceived as CCTV cannot provide better security and protection to the females on the spot. It, however, helps in tracking the crime later if the same is reported by a commuter.

It is an open secret that most crimes particularly against women are not reported and as such deployment of Marshalls in Delhi Buses is quite essential and CCTV installation cannot replace the presence of marshall in Delhi Buses, who immediately come to rescue the commuter in distress, plea stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)