Watchman at Karnataka MLA's house dies by suicide
A watchman at Congress MLA Ajay Singh's house in Karnataka's Kalaburagi allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, police said.
A watchman at Congress MLA Ajay Singh's house in Karnataka's Kalaburagi allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, police said. The person has been identified as Devappa, aged 29. The Commissioner of Police Kalaburagi City Chethan R said that the deceased was found hanging in the front yard of Congress MLA's house on Thursday morning.
The Kalaburagi City CP said that an investigation is going on into the case. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
