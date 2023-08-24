Left Menu

Amit Shah to address rally in Telangana’s Khammam on Aug 27

Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the meeting, he said.Shah will land in Vijayawada on that day and will take a chopper to go to Bhadrachalam.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting highlighting the ''plight'' of Telangana farmers in Khammam on August 27, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here Reddy said Telangana peasants are losing crores of rupees due to the “anti-farmer” policies of the BRS government in the state.

“BJP will organise a Rythu Sabha ('Rythu Gosa, BJP Bharosa') in Khammam (on August 28 ) to highlight farmers' problems in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the meeting,” he said.

Shah will land in Vijayawada on that day and will take a chopper to go to Bhadrachalam. He will offer prayers at Ram temple there and reach Khammam, he further said.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, he said the KCR government is not implementing a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, leading to a miserable state of affairs and huge loss to farmers to the tune of lakhs of crores of rupees.

He charged that farmers were backstabbed and cheated in the name of farm loan waiver by the KCR government. He appealed to people to teach KCR a lesson in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

