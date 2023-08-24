Euro zone yields rise in cautious trade ahead of Jackson Hole conference

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher in cautious trading on Thursday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium and after falling sharply the day before on surveys showing a decline in business activity. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech starting at 1405 GMT on Friday, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will speak at 1900 GMT on the same day.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday he doubts the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates again, comments that applied some downward pressure to bond yields. Flash purchasing managers' indexes showed on Wednesday that activity declined for the first time this year in the euro bloc's dominant services industry while it approached the stagnation point in the U.S.

Money markets are pricing a 40% chance on the ECB raising rates by 25 basis points (bps) in September - compared with a 60% probability before the bloc's PMIs were released on Wednesday. The terminal rate is seen at 3.9% by the end of 2023. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 0.5 bps to 2.53% after hitting a fresh 2-week low at 2.448% earlier in the session.

The policy-sensitive 2-year yield was up one bp after falling to 2.92%, its lowest level since June 7. Analysts have mixed views about the ECB's next moves, with some seeing the deposit facility rate peaking at 4% or above.

Sebastian Vismara, financial market economist at BNY Mellon, said the prospect of the ECB raising its deposit rate to 4.25% "remains a possibility given the central bank's renewed focus on unit labour costs." The ECB depo rate is currently at 3.75%.

"The ECB's decision to hike or not in September now crucially hinges on next week's inflation data," said Gabriela Silova, an economist at Morgan Stanley. "The path to a hike in September has clearly become much more narrow and likely requires another upward surprise in euro area inflation next week," she added.

A Reuters poll conducted before the release of PMI data showed a narrow majority of analysts expected the ECB to pause in September, while a further rate rise by the end of this year was still on the cards with inflation running hot. Analysts also flagged that the September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward - a key gauge of market expectations for policy rates - fell by a modest 4 bps to around 3.75% after the release of the bloc's PMIs on Wednesday and was flat on Thursday.

In August it fluctuated between 3.75% and 3.8%, which implies a 40% and 60% chance, respectively, of a 25-bp hike next month. The ESTR is usually 10 bps lower than the depo rate.

Investors are focusing on Powell's speech, which will be the directional catalyst of the fixed-income market along with next week's euro area inflation data. "Powell may feel he can hit pause on the message for further hikes and higher for longer (rates), potentially allowing him the rare opportunity to be more market friendly this week," said Eoin Walsh, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.

Walsh argued that "the (U.S.) current market-implied base rate in 12 months' time is 4.9%," suggesting "the 'higher-for-longer' message has finally been received." Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark of the euro area periphery, hit 4.094%, its lowest level since Aug. 1.

