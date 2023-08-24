Left Menu

All India Worker-Farmer Convention organised in Delhi, calls for action to defeat BJP

All India Convention of Workers and Farmers was held on Thursday at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. 

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:00 IST
All India Convention of Workers and Farmers, Talkatora stadium (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The convention was organised by the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions/Federations and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which was attended by 7,000 workers and farmers.

"During the convention, it was decided to have an intensive and extensive nationwide struggle to defeat the anti-people, pro-corporate, communal and authoritarian BJP-RSS regime. Workers, farmers and agricultural workers had come in massive numbers from several worker-peasant organisations from all the states in the country. It was a convention of enthusiasm and determination," SKM said. "The convention unanimously adopted a four-page Declaration which comprised the Current Economic, Social and Political Challenges before the country, the Charter of Demands, and the Nationwide Call of Action," SKM added.

SKM further appealed to all the workers and farmers across the country to come forward and participate in the joint and coordinated actions in the coming days including observing the October 3 as a Black Day to remember the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of farmers in 2021. SKM also appealed to organize a Mahapadav in front of Raj Bhawan in every state capital from November 26 to 28.

"Determined and massive protest actions are also planned for December 2023 and January 2024," SKM said. SKM further said that the Convention concluded with a resolute call to the farmers, workers and the toiling masses of the country to unite against the destructive policies of the Government and to safeguard the interests of workers, farmers, and the common people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

