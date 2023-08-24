Delhi: DUSU polls after 4 yrs, voting on Sept 22

After a hiatus of four years, Delhi University will hold the student union election on September 22, announced DU on Thursday. Elections to the students' body were last held in 2019. Students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the elections in 2022.

Students' groups have made several representations to varsity officials to demand the resumption of the election exercise as many elected representatives have left the university after completing their studies. Student groups have welcomed the move.

In a notification issued on August 23, the university said that the student body and central council elections will be organised on September 22. The last date for nomination papers is September 12, while the final list of the candidates will be published on September 13.

The university has also appointed a chief election officer to conduct elections in the university. In a notification on Thursday, the university said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, in his capacity as Patron of Delhi University Students Union, has appointed Prof Chander Shekhar, Department of Persian as chief election officer; Rupam Kapoor of Dept of Botany as chief returning officer; Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law as Return officer and Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law and Prof Rina Chakranarty, Deptt. of Zoology as additional members.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. This apart, each college has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually. DUSU elections are held via direct voting by students of the varsity and member colleges. They are usually conducted in August-September.

The elections to the varsity's students' body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. Nearly 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-backed candidates Dahiya was elected president, Pradeep Tanwar vice-president and Shinvangi Kharwal joint secretary of the students' union in the 2019 elections.

"The Delhi University Administration has announced the dates for the Delhi University Students' Union elections. ABVP Delhi welcomes this much-awaited decision on behalf of the entire student community and sends best wishes to the entire student community," ABVP said in a statement. The National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Ashish Lamba was elected secretary.

In a statement, left-affiliated AISA said that this election is set to be a historic election for it has been 4 years since the last one. "In 2023, AISA will fight the election with all rigour and fight to save Delhi University from the attack of privatisation and commercialisation of education," the statement read.

"AISA appeals to the student community of Delhi University to vote for a DUSU built on student movement! Reject ABVP's politics of money, muscle and hate," it added. (ANI)

