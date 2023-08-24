J-K has come a long way in last four years: L-G Sinha

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way in the last four years and is witnessing the beginning of a qualitative change and tremendous growth in every sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Thursday.

Addressing a joint session of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Indian Agricultural Universities Association, at the Shalimar Campus of SKUAST-Kashmir, he said that innovations in agricultural science and technology have been continuously evolving while application and research in Agri 4.0 technology are breaching new frontiers.

The session was attended by vice-chancellors of various universities, experts from India and young leaders from nine countries. Deliberations were held on redefining agricultural education, leadership, entrepreneurship, employment and discovery.

Highlighting the reforms introduced across the sectors, the L-G said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way in the last four years.

''From new highways, rural roads and agriculture to industry we are witnessing the beginning of a qualitative change and tremendous growth in every sector,'' he said. Jammu and Kashmir's agriculture and allied sectors powered by the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme are offering multi-fold growth opportunities to our farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, Sinha said.

He said the success of SKUAST in promoting agricultural education through international collaboration, assistance in policymaking and entrepreneurship is proof that given a proper enabling environment, India's experts and scientists in this sector are second to none.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released the Srinagar Declaration of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association, a multi-institutional MoU among all state agricultural universities as a part of the educational reform programme of SKUAST.

The president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, also spoke on the occasion and shared his views on increasing global cooperation in the agriculture sector.

