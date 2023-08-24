Commercial production under PLI-ACC scheme to commence in current fiscal: Govt

Commercial production under the production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cell manufacturing -- India's Rs 18,100-crore programme to boost local battery cell production -- is likely to commence progressively in phases, in the current financial year, the Centre said on Thursday.

The Heavy Industries Ministry has awarded 30GWh of capacity to three beneficiaries, namely, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd, ACC Energy Storage Pvt Ltd and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd and is in the process of awarding another 20GWh, with a target to achieve 50GWh production by 2030.

''To monitor the progress of work of the selected beneficiaries, the Ministry has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) as Independent Engineers. The prototype testing is almost complete by these beneficiaries and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases, in FY 2024,'' an official statement said.

The scheme aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Electric Mobility and Battery Storage in the country and aims to add to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

''In line with the scheme vision to ensure domestic value addition, the technology for the Advanced Chemistry Cells is being developed by all 3 beneficiaries, which is in advanced stages of development. The total investment till date by these beneficiary organisations has reached up to Rs 2,090 crore,'' the statement said. Ola Cell Technologies is setting up its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, whereas ACC Energy Storage is setting up its facility in Dharwad, Karnataka and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is setting up facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, generating employment opportunities for the local residents.

Reliance New Energy Limited has also reported to have acquired three overseas companies which are into ACC manufacturing business, the statement said.

