Left Menu

UK stocks end mixed, Jackson Hole summit in focus

UK stocks ended mixed on Thursday as early optimism on Wall Street faded, with investors growing cautious ahead of the annual Jackson Hole summit where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could offer signals on the path of U.S. interest rates. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index slipped 0.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 22:11 IST
UK stocks end mixed, Jackson Hole summit in focus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK stocks ended mixed on Thursday as early optimism on Wall Street faded, with investors growing cautious ahead of the annual Jackson Hole summit where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could offer signals on the path of U.S. interest rates.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index slipped 0.2%. U.S. stocks retreated after an initial boost from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's stellar forecast.

Traders now remain positioned for interest rate guidance from central bankers, including U.S. Fed's Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. "Investors are taking bets off the table as there is an event risk tomorrow morning," said, Andrew Bell, CEO of Witan Investment Trust.

"Powell might choose to emphasize the need to keep interest rates high for a long period, which could lead to a weaker phase in the markets." Closer to home, the BoE is now predicted to make only one more increase to the Bank Rate, taking it to 5.50% on Sept. 21, when the body meets next.

The day saw a sell-off in cyclical stocks as construction and materials, automobiles and parts and travel and leisure indexes were all down between 1% and 1.3% among others. Among single stocks, Liontrust Asset Management surged 10.4%, logging its best day in over nine months, after the British asset manager's takeover offer for GAM failed to gain the required level of investor support.

Hunting Plc fell 5.5% as its annual order book came at the lower end of its forecast, while the energy services firm also announced plans to slim down its non-core assets. Shares of Harbour Energy dropped 4.5%, after UK's largest North Sea oil and gas producer narrowed its annual production forecast range.

Life insurers Aviva, Legal & General and Just Group were down between 1.9% and 2.6%, trading ex-dividend. Life insurance index lost 1.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023