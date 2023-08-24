“Street vendors are no longer dependent on moneylenders due to PM SVANdhi scheme”: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that due to the PM SVANidhi scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the street vendors are no longer dependent on the money lenders to start their business and no one can dare to extort money from them. Speaking at the programme organised at Lok Bhawan to distribute loans to 11,000 beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi and Self-Help Group Loan Scheme, Yogi said that 15 lakh street vendors are currently benefitting from the scheme in Uttar Pradesh alone.

During this event, he also handed over loan checks to nearly a dozen street vendors and women from self-help groups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked street vendors with banks and provided interest-free loans for them.

"As a result of the scheme, the street vendors are getting loans in three instalments of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively under the PM SVANidhi scheme to make street vendors self-reliant," CM Yogi said. However, the second and third instalments are provided on the repayment of the first instalment.

The Chief Minister attended the distribution program of loans to 11,000 beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi and Self-Help Group Loan Scheme held at Lok Bhavan. "A comprehensive cleanliness campaign has been conducted in the state in the last six years, under which not only mafias have been swept out, but the complete dirt has been removed," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said that no scheme was ever made for street vendors before, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their pain and brought the PM SVANidhi scheme for them. The CM said that the state government has gifted security insurance of five lakhs to the street vendors associated with SVANidhi Yojana so that their families do not face any kind of problem.

"The PM SVANidhi scheme is the foundation of women's empowerment and their self-reliance, as mostly women handle household work and then engage in street vending," he added. During the program, the first instalment of 10,000 revolving fund was given to 2,000 women from urban self-help groups. Additionally, two women self-help groups, associated with the dairy sector, were given a sum of Rs 600,000.

The CM said that to empower half of the state's population, the women of self-help groups have been integrated under the Take Home Ration Scheme. "This has not only curbed corruption but has also enabled these women to earn extra income and support their families," he said.

CM Yogi further stated that with the support of the Indian government in 2019, Balini Milk Producers in Jhansi was established. CM Yogi informed that when funds were needed for the Ganga Expressway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came to Lucknow and assisted through PNB to overcome the financial shortfall.

Yogi Adityanath further said that this expressway, being constructed at a cost of Rs 36,000 crores, will also lead to the creation of industrial corridors. "Reserve Bank's report states that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in terms of investments across the country. The state's economy has doubled in the last 6 years. Uttar Pradesh has risen from being a 'Bimaru' state to being categorized with developed states within the country. This expressway reflects the new Uttar Pradesh of new India," UP CM said. (ANI)

