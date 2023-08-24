Left Menu

QUOTES-Russia's Putin comments on Prigozhin and fatal crash

Indeed, if employees of the Wagner company were there, and the preliminary data indicate they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we shall not forget. "I had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the start of the 90s.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the first Kremlin confirmation that mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed in a plane crash in televised comments on Thursday. Here is a Reuters translation of what he said. "As for the aviation tragedy, first of all I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy. Indeed, if employees of the Wagner company were there, and the preliminary data indicate they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we shall not forget.

"I had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the start of the 90s. He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life. And he strove for the results he needed for himself, and when I asked him about it, for the common cause, as in these last months. He was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and worked with results, but also abroad, in Africa in particular. He was involved there with oil, gas, precious metals and stones. "As far as I know, he just returned yesterday from Africa. He met some officials here. But what is quite definite - the head of the Investigative Committee reported to me this morning - is they have already begun a preliminary investigation into this event. And it will be carried out in full, and taken right to the end. There are no doubts about this. Let's see what the investigators say in the near future. And now, expert examinations, technical examinations and genetic ones are being carried out. This takes some time."

