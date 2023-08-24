Reliance partners with Oberoi Hotels to co-manage prestigious hospitality ventures

Reliance Industries on Thursday announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. The trio of properties includes the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel situated in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat.

Oberoi Hotels was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World's Best Awards, 2022. Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property as part of the iconic luxury 'Vilas' portfolio run by Oberoi. Anant Vilas is located in the bustling business district of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai which is fast becoming a mixed-use destination with business, hospitality, shopping, F&B, arts and culture, educational and residential uses and high footfall of citizens and visitors to the city.

Anant Vilas seeks to augment the hotel footprint of the business district with an iconic experience for discerning visitors. Meanwhile, Stoke Park Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and one of the highest-rated golf courses in Europe.

Oberoi will assist RIL in upgrading the facilities and making it an iconic world-class destination and delivering an unrivalled experience for guests. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation. Envisaged as another iconic hotel project to augment the tourism potential in the state of Gujarat, the yet unnamed project is under implementation.

Oberoi has an unparalleled track record of providing outstanding customer service in the hospitality industry globally. Oberoi has in their portfolio several palaces and other historic properties that have been enhanced while preserving the character and vision of the historic properties." (ANI)

