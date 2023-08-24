RailTel receives work order of Rs 28 crore from Kerala Govt for fiber optic network

RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways has received a work order from Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITIL) for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of ISP Hardware, Software and License for Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON). The value of this order is Rs. 27.91 Crore (excluding GST). KFON is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Government of Kerala. As per the official information, earlier, RailTel has executed the implementation of KFON in the first phase as a core partner in the consortium with M/s Bharat Electronics Limited as the lead member. RailTel implemented the entire IT portion of this first phase.

It is notable that the mission of KFON is to provide 30000 intranet/internet connection to government offices and free internet to 20 lakh BPL families. An official of RailTel informed that with the expertise and exposure in the domain as the strength, RailTel is all set to undertake the current job order to meet the illustrious project of Govt of Kerala reaching the infinite Boundaries of broadband Horizon. This order will facilitate Govt. of Kerala to rollout 2.5 lakh Internet connections (14000 free connections in 140 constituencies initially as well as commercial connectivity across Kerala).

In addition, RailTel is also implementing many other IT & ICT projects for different departments and institutions of Govt. of Kerala which include various networking and Telecom solutions for Kerala State Wide Area Network, e-Health, Govt. Secretariat, Dept. of Treasuries etc., He added. It is pertinent to note that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well.

With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for the implementation of various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field. RailTel offers a bundle of services like MPLS VPN, Telepresence, lease line, Tower Co-location, Data center services etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)