"After listening to PM Modi, Shah's statement in Parliament, there is peace in Manipur": N Biren Singh

"We take his advice all the time. After listening to PM Modi's and Amit Shah's statements in the Parliament there is peace in Manipur. This is routine work for the rehabilitation and settlement of displaced people. We are here to take the advice of the Home Minister," Biren Singh said while talking to the reporters.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday highlighted the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in restoring peace in the state and said that after listening to them there is peace in the state. "We take his advice all the time. After listening to PM Modi's and Amit Shah's statements in the Parliament there is peace in Manipur. This is routine work for the rehabilitation and settlement of displaced people. We are here to take the advice of the Home Minister," Biren Singh said while talking to the reporters.

Reacting over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on Manipur violence, the Chief Minister said that if he is in Ladakh, he should speak of Ladakh. "How did Rahul Gandhi think of Manipur while being in Ladakh? Speak of Ladakh, if you are going to Ladakh. What is happening in Manipur today was all created by Congress. Politics should not be done over human lives," he said.

PM Modi, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday, appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast state. "The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last four months since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

