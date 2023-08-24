“Declare natural calamity in Himachal as national disaster”: Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre

In view of the devastation caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the Central government to announce the devastation as a national calamity. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said that the centre should do so that those affected can get immediate relief.

"In this tough time, my prayers are with the people of Himachal. Many states have taken commendable and sensitive steps to help Himachal Pradesh,” she said. "I appeal to the Central government that in view of the huge loss caused by the disaster and tragedy in Himachal Pradesh, it should be declared a national calamity so that our sisters and brothers who are suffering can get proper and quick relief," she added.

Priyanka further said that at the time of this dreadful calamity, all the countrymen should stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh and encourage them. Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'. As per the State government data, so far 330 persons have lost their lives, 35 people are missing and 12,000 houses have been washed away.

States like Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have stood by Himachal Pradesh in this hour of crisis The Tamil Nadu government contributed Rs 10 crore to the disaster relief fund of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)

