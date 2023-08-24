Assam Rifles apprehends 1 person with heroine worth Rs 1.71 cr in Karimganj

Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East) in a joint operation with Ratabari PS, Karimganj District, Assam apprehended one individual along with Heroin on Thursday.

Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Ratabari Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with 428 gms of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 1.71 crore from the general area Anipur, Karimganj District, Assam, read an official press release.

The individual along with seized contents were handed over to Ratabari PS for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

