"Onion issue is case of policy paralysis, government lacks coordination," says NCP leader Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Working President Supriya Sule criticized the state government for its handling of the onion issue, describing it as a case of "policy paralysis" due to a lack of coordination within the government. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule said that the NCP had filed a complaint with the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, for taking an anti-party stance.

Sule explained that she had been addressing the onion issue through social media with Piyush Goyal for the past four months. She had informed him that there was an excess production of onions in the country and a shortage of onions in other parts of the world. She also discussed the opportunity to export onions and requested a clear policy on the matter, but unfortunately, no policy was formulated. She further criticized the new government in the state, alleging confusion and a lack of coordination. Sule pointed out that the Agriculture Minister went to Delhi to meet Piyush Goyal, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted conflicting statements. This, according to Sule, demonstrated a complete policy paralysis within the government.

When asked about Ajit Pawar's efficient reputation as Deputy CM, Sule clarified that there was a distinction between one individual working efficiently and the entire government suffering from policy paralysis. Regarding action against the NCP MLAs who joined Ajit Pawar's faction, Sule stated that there was no clarity on the situation. She explained that they had followed a process for those who had taken oaths as ministers in the current government and approached the Speaker of the Assembly.

"There was no split within the party, only some members among us took a different stance. We had lodged a complaint with the Speaker and were following the established process," she said. She emphasized that Sharad Pawar remains the national president of the NCP, and Jayant Patil is the state president. She also added, "Ajit Pawar is our Senior leader and an MLA we have raised a complaint against him before the Speaker a response is still awaited from the Speaker".

"At this moment we are not aware how many MLAs left us or with us because I still get many calls from our many MLAs seeking help on their local issues. Many MLAs are in touch with us for various works," she added. When asked about her recent interview with a newspaper where she had told BJP tried three time to break NCP three times earlier, Sule said, "Yes it is true Bhartiya Janata Party had tried to break NCP many times in the past, in fact you all know to come in power former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis can go to any extent...He used the words, 'Sam Dam Dand Bhed'. He is only concerned about coming into power despite the state facing lots of issues related to farmers and agriculture.

Reacting to the successful landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission on the moon, Sule said that it is more of ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) success than the government's. "It is ISRO's success and that is obvious...Our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru talked about science and its progress. He said that there has to be a scientific temper in India...I feel it is more of ISRO's success than the government...," Supriya Sule said. (ANI)

