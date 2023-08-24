"Our business has gone up 10 times in last 2 days," says registered seller of ISRO merchandise after Chandrayan-3 success

Bhavik Vora, Founder of A47, a startup that is licensed to sell Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) merchandise on Thursday said that there is high demand for its merchandise after the success of Chandrayan-3 mission. Speaking to ANI, Bhavik Vora said, "We are trying to spread the achievements of ISRO to the common masses through our merchandise. We have never received such kind of response after yesterday's success. In the last 2 days, our business has gone up 10 times."

He further claimed that A47 has designed the official Badges for the scientists working on Gaganyaan project. "As we work with ISRO and have an official license with them, they sent a query related to a badge so our team designed a badge for them related to the Gaganyaan mission. When the mission is launched, we will also launch that badge on our website," he said.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon's surface. (ANI)

