Delhi government declares public holiday on September 8, 9, 10 for G-20 Summit

The Delhi government has issued a notification for public holiday on September 8, 9 and 10, in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on those dates. "In view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in NCT of Delhi, it has been decided to declare Public Holiday in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," a notification issued by the Deputy Secretary by order in the name of the Lieutenant Governor of the Delhi read.

Earlier in the day, Delhi LG V.K. Saxena along with the Commissioner of Police, chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of the Delhi Police in light of the forthcoming G-20 Summit. Special CP (G-20), Special CP (Traffic) and all District DCPs were present in the meeting, an official release said. At the outset, Saxena underlined that the forthcoming Summit was an opportunity for the Delhi Police and its personnel to showcase its efficiency and capability in handling a visit by 40 Heads of State/Governments to the National Capital.

At the same time, the LG stressed that the Delhi Police will have to ensure that routine law and order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of Delhi. (ANI)

