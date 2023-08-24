NHRC to probe woman Home Guard 'torture' case: Odisha BJP 

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) will probe the case of 'torture' of a woman Home Guard in Odisha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Odisha vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar said on Thursday. "The Commission assured us of a probe. A team will visit Odisha soon," Samantsinghar said.

An Odisha BJP delegation led by the party's state vice president Lekhashree Samantsinghar moved NHRC Delhi over the torture of a woman Home Guard by a Deputy Inspector General and his wife. The BJP leaders also met the National Commission for Women (NCW) and lodged a written complaint.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Human Rights Commission sought an inquiry report from the Director General of Police in connection to the incident. In an official order, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) stated, "The newspaper publication discloses that one lady Home-Guard who was working at the residence of DIG of Police was subjected to torture for which she having failed to withstand the humiliation and assault, attempted to commit suicide by sleeping on railway tracks. Though her life was saved, she lost both her legs. Now she is also in serious condition being treated in hospital."

OHRC has directed the DGP to submit the inquiry report by September 15. "The Commission having expressed serious concern over the matter as the Division Bench is not available, considering the gravity of the issue, takes suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The newspaper publication be kept on record. Let notice along with a copy of the order be sent to the DG of Police, Odisha to cause an enquiry and submit the report by 15.09.2023," the order further stated. In a written complaint to DG Home Guard on August 13, the victim accused the senior officer's wife of verbally abusing her and beating her if she failed to perform her job properly.

The victim lost both of her legs under the wheels of a moving train in her attempt to end her life after the alleged torture. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. (ANI)

