Haryana Chief Secretary directs Dy Commissioners to accelerate implementation of Svamitva Yojana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners in the state to accelerate the implementation of the Svamitva Yojana through a mission-oriented strategy. "Chief Secretary Kaushal emphasized the swift resolution of all claims and objections submitted by villagers related to the Swamitva Yojana. This is intended to facilitate the prompt distribution of property cards to the residents," an official statement said.

"He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that in villages without disputes, 5 registries should be completed by August 31. The momentum should be maintained in the following month to conclude pending work," it added. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Kaushal informed that 25,17,266 land parcels have been prepared under the Lal Dora category in 6250 villages across the state. "Out of these, 24,54,476 property cards have been distributed in 6249 villages. He further informed that 4,19,984 property deeds and 1,72,043 property cards have been uploaded on the Svamitva Haryana portal," he said.

Regarding the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project, the Chief Secretary said, "Drone flying has been completed in 6204 revenue estates out of the total 7115. Survey of India has conducted surveys covering a 40,372 square kilometer area across 22 districts." "The remaining work is slated to be completed by December. Additionally, observation work for Murabba stones has been completed in 1481 villages of Karnal, Sonipat, and Panipat, and is progressing in Jind and Panchkula. This effort is supported by 12 additional teams. In Kurukshetra, Hisar, Rohtak, and Kaithal, murabba stone observation work will be completed by December," he added.

Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Rajesh Khullar informed that Gram Sachivs will handle property deed work in the villages. "Svamitva Yojana will grant ownership rights to Lal Dora residents, which will enable them to avail bank loans for construction purposes and other endeavours," he said.

Svamitva Scheme is a central government initiative to enable an integrated property validation solution for rural India. Svamitva Scheme full form is a Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas. Svamitva Scheme is a collaborative effort of the State Panchayati Raj Departments, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Departments, and Survey of India.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Development and Panchayats, Anil Malik, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, V Umashankar, Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, Vikas Gupta, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Amna Tasneem and other officials. (ANI)

