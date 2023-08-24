Left Menu

JK: Lt Governor interacts with young leaders from 9 countries under ICCR's Gen Next Democracy Network Programme

The Lt Governor welcomed the young delegates from Ireland, Namibia, the USA, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania and Moldova to Raj Bhavan.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:47 IST
JK: Lt Governor interacts with young leaders from 9 countries (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with 19 young leaders from 9 democratic countries, who are visiting India under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations's (ICCR) Gen Next Democracy Network Programme, read an official release. The Lt Governor welcomed the young delegates from Ireland, Namibia, the USA, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Denmark, Albania and Moldova to Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor shared his views on the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir. He said that J-K UT is moving ahead on the path of development with the ambitious goal of building a digital society and inclusive, sustainable development. He also highlighted the historic landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

“The historic achievement belongs to the entire world, the humanity and to the young leaders like you,” he said. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft’s Vikram lander made the soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday. With this mission, India has now joined the US, Russia and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

The Lt Governor responded to the questions of the members of the foreign delegation. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor were also present during the interaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

