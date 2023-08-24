Maharashtra: 31-year-old man dies after getting electrocuted in Mumbai's Mulund 

A 31-year-old man died after getting electrocuted in Mulund, police said on Thursday. Police said that the deceased was attending a religious event at a temple before getting electrocuted on the spot.

"The man was taken to the Fortis hospital and declared brought dead," police said. Police said that a case has been registered and a report has been filed in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

