Second batch of women drivers to receive training for pink buses in UP

Skill Development Mission has granted approval for the second group of female drivers, who have completed their registration. Once the remaining 04 applications are received, the training of the second batch will commence.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the aim to ensure safe travel for women through pink buses in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is soon going to start the training of the second batch of women drivers. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Skill Development Mission has granted approval for the second group of female drivers, who have completed their registration. Once the remaining 04 applications are received, the training of the second batch will commence.

On completion of their training, these female drivers will join the bus service and the operation of pink buses will be in the hands of women, enhancing the safety of women travelers across the state. It is noteworthy that from September 2022, the training of 21 women drivers is going on in various depots for the operation of pink buses. Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Singh said that among the 23 registered women candidates, 5 are from Kanpur city and one candidate each from Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareilly, Agra, Firozabad, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Chitrakootdham, Basti, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, and other districts.

The Transport Minister further informed that 21 women drivers of the first batch are receiving training at nine training centers located in the state (Vikas Nagar Depot, Kidwai Nagar Depot, Fazalganj Depot, Unnao Depot, Aligarh Depot, Loni Depot, Kaushambi Depot, Awadh Depot, Taj Depot etc.) and will be ready to operate the pink buses in January 2024 after receiving 17 months of training. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

