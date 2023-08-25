Left Menu

French pork gets go-ahead for trade with Australia

France has obtained final approval for exporting pork to Australia, adding a new potential trade outlet for a sector that has faced fluctuating demand from top importer China. The import approval comes as Australia discusses a possible trade agreement with the European Union, of which France is the biggest agricultural producer.

France has obtained final approval for exporting pork to Australia, adding a new potential trade outlet for a sector that has faced fluctuating demand from top importer China. After years of discussions over sanitary certification, the Australian market was formally opened on Thursday to French pork, the French agriculture ministry and meat industry association Culture Viande said in separate statements.

France joins other pork exporters like Denmark and the United States in gaining access to the Australian market, which represents about 200,000 metric tons of imports per year, Culture Viande said in a statement. The import approval comes as Australia discusses a possible trade agreement with the European Union, of which France is the biggest agricultural producer. Talks stalled in July, partly over the issue of greater market access for Australian farm products like beef.

Australia's Trade Minister Don Farrell told Reuters on Thursday that the EU could invest in his country's vast critical minerals sector but needed to make a better offer in the trade talks. European pork exports have been curbed by erratic demand from China, outbreaks of African swine fever in Europe and a drop in EU production amid rising costs.

