Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down sharply, focus shifts to upcoming Powell speech

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and investor nervousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday. Shares of Nvidia hit a record high early in the session after the company late Wednesday gave a much stronger-than-expected forecast amid demand for its artificial intelligence chips and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 01:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ends down sharply, focus shifts to upcoming Powell speech
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and investor nervousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday.

Shares of Nvidia hit a record high early in the session after the company late Wednesday gave a much stronger-than-expected forecast amid demand for its artificial intelligence chips and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock. All of the major S&P 500 sectors were down on the day, however, and an index of semiconductors also dropped.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 59.98 points, or 1.35%, to end at 4,376.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 256.41 points, or 1.87%, to 13,464.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.90 points, or 1.09%, to 34,098.08. Central bankers and other economic leaders gathered Thursday for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell's highly anticipated speech on the economic outlook is due Friday.

"As much as investors want to focus on Nvidia and want to focus on tech - and it's been a good year so far - this is still a market that is Fed obsessed. This is still all about what is Jay Powell going to say tomorrow to mess things up... that may lead investors to be sellers instead of buyers," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The market had gained along with Nvidia this week ahead of the company's report on hopes that its forecast could extend this year's artificial intelligence tech stock rally.

Data earlier Thursday showed claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pointed to a still-strong jobs market, news that some say could support the Fed's hawkish message of higher interest rates for longer. Treasury yields edged higher. Investors also digested comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who in an interview on CNBC on Thursday said the Fed will need to keep rates restrictive for a while.

The Fed has been raising rates since March 2022 in an effort to bring down inflation, and investors are looking for clarity on whether more rate increases are ahead and how long the Fed plans to hold rates high. Among the day's decliners, Dollar Tree shares dropped after the retailer forecast annual profit largely below estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023