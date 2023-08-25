US STOCKS-Wall St ends down sharply, focus shifts to upcoming Powell speech

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and investor nervousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday.

Shares of Nvidia hit a record high early in the session after the company late Wednesday gave a much stronger-than-expected forecast amid demand for its artificial intelligence chips and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock. All of the major S&P 500 sectors were down on the day, however, and an index of semiconductors also dropped.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 59.98 points, or 1.35%, to end at 4,376.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 256.41 points, or 1.87%, to 13,464.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 374.90 points, or 1.09%, to 34,098.08. Central bankers and other economic leaders gathered Thursday for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell's highly anticipated speech on the economic outlook is due Friday.

"As much as investors want to focus on Nvidia and want to focus on tech - and it's been a good year so far - this is still a market that is Fed obsessed. This is still all about what is Jay Powell going to say tomorrow to mess things up... that may lead investors to be sellers instead of buyers," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The market had gained along with Nvidia this week ahead of the company's report on hopes that its forecast could extend this year's artificial intelligence tech stock rally.

Data earlier Thursday showed claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pointed to a still-strong jobs market, news that some say could support the Fed's hawkish message of higher interest rates for longer. Treasury yields edged higher. Investors also digested comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who in an interview on CNBC on Thursday said the Fed will need to keep rates restrictive for a while.

The Fed has been raising rates since March 2022 in an effort to bring down inflation, and investors are looking for clarity on whether more rate increases are ahead and how long the Fed plans to hold rates high. Among the day's decliners, Dollar Tree shares dropped after the retailer forecast annual profit largely below estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)