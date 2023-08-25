Left Menu

Minnesota corn, soybean prospects lower than average -crop tour

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the number of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot (91cm x 91cm) square in Minnesota at an average of 984.39 pods, down from 1,100.75 pods in 2022 and below the three-year average of 1,071.31 pods. The lower soy crop potential comes after farmers planted fewer acres than expected this year and as demand for the oilseed to produce renewable fuel is rising.

Minnesota's soybean yield potential fell to the lowest in four years as dry weather withered crops in the country's third-largest grower of the oilseed, scouts on an annual crop tour of top U.S. producing states found on Thursday.

Corn yield prospects in Minnesota were also down from a year ago and below the Pro Farmer Crop Tour's three-year average. The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the number of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot (91cm x 91cm) square in Minnesota at an average of 984.39 pods, down from 1,100.75 pods in 2022 and below the three-year average of 1,071.31 pods.

The lower soy crop potential comes after farmers planted fewer acres than expected this year and as demand for the oilseed to produce renewable fuel is rising. Nearly three-quarters of Minnesota is under some level of drought; less than 1% of the state was under drought just three months ago, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data.

After a wet start to the season, much of Minnesota lacked rainfall for long periods this summer. August is a critical soy development month as pods have developed on plants, but rains are needed to fill them with beans. "Mother nature shut off the spigot," said Mark Bernard, a Minnesota-based agronomist and consultant with the tour.

"It's not going to be a total disaster, but it won't be what it could have been had we gotten the rain," he said. Minnesota's average corn yield was projected at 181.34 bushels per acre (bpa), below the 2022 crop tour average of 190.39 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 187.64 bpa.

In neighboring Iowa on Thursday, the tour estimated corn yields below last year and the three-year average, while soybean pod counts were above average.

