Saudi Arabia eyes Chinese bid for nuclear plant - WSJ

Saudi Arabia is weighing a Chinese bid to build a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

China National Nuclear Corp, a state-owned company known as CNNC, has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.

