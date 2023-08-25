Left Menu

Saudi Arabia eyes Chinese bid for nuclear plant - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 08:42 IST
Saudi Arabia is weighing a Chinese bid to build a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

China National Nuclear Corp, a state-owned company known as CNNC, has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

