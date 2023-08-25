Saudi Arabia eyes Chinese bid for nuclear plant - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 08:42 IST
Saudi Arabia is weighing a Chinese bid to build a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
China National Nuclear Corp, a state-owned company known as CNNC, has bid to build a nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, near the border with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added citing Saudi officials familiar with the matter.
