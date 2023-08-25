Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Telangana's Warangal
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Warangal on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Telangana's Warangal on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:43 am.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
