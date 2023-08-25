Uttarakhand Cabinet gives nod to Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule
Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal attacks will be fast-tracked, said authorities.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal attacks will be fast-tracked, said authorities.
Under this rule, those who suffer a minor injury from an animal attack will get Rs 15,000 and for a serious injury, the compensation will be Rs 1 lakh. And those who die in an animal attack, their next of kin will get Rs 6 lakh, said authorities.
The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also decided to provide a 50% discount on state transport buses for all the students who travel for writing competitive examinations. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh Dhami
- Rs 1
- Pushkar
- Uttarakhand Cabinet