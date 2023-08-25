Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet gives nod to Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule

Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal attacks will be fast-tracked, said authorities. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:23 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet gives nod to Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal attacks will be fast-tracked, said authorities.

Under this rule, those who suffer a minor injury from an animal attack will get Rs 15,000 and for a serious injury, the compensation will be Rs 1 lakh. And those who die in an animal attack, their next of kin will get Rs 6 lakh, said authorities.

The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also decided to provide a 50% discount on state transport buses for all the students who travel for writing competitive examinations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
2
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023