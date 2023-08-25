Madhumita murder case: UP Prisons Administration dept issues order for release of Amarmani Tripathi, his wife from jail

The Uttar Pradesh Prisons Administration department has issued an order to release former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla. Meanwhile, with the permission of the Governor, the Prison Administration and Reforms Department has issued its order.

Currently, both of them are lodged in Gorakhpur Jail and will be released from jail on presenting a bond. Poet Madhumita was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Special Judge/Sessions Judge of Dehradun had sentenced Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi to life imprisonment for Madhumita's murder. (ANI)

