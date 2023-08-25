Left Menu

Odisha: Police seize fake Identity Cards from impersonation racket mastermind

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized fake Identity Cards from the alleged mastermind of a cheating impersonation racket, Kanhu Charan Pradhan, who was arrested on August 18, said authorities on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to a press release issued by JN Pankaj Inspector General of STF, Bhubaneswar, the accused Kanhu Charan Pradhan was earlier booked in at least six cheating cases.

"Kanhu Charan Pradhan and his associates cheated innocent people by impersonating themselves as high-level government officials. They Have prepared fake ID cards and impersonated themselves as senior officers of various departments of Govt of Odisha and Govt of India," said the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

