Union Minister Anurag Thakur On Thursday accused the Opposition of indulging in propaganda after the Chandryaan-3 Mission and said that the moon mission's success will propel India to new heights in space exploration. 

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:27 IST
Anurag Thakur accuses Opposition of indulging in propaganda after Chandryaan-3's success
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur On Thursday accused the Opposition of indulging in propaganda after the Chandryaan-3 Mission and said that the moon mission's success will propel India to new heights in space exploration. "When the COVID vaccine was developed, even then the Opposition tried to mislead and spread fear. When they can't think of anything else, they are doing propaganda after the Chandryaan-3 Mission," Anurag Thakur said while talking to ANI.

"We are not going to stop here, there are plans to reach Venus and the Sun. There are plans to send a man to the Moon. This is going to take India to new heights...," the Union Minister added. After the Chandryaan-3's success, a war on credits started in social media between the BJP and the Opposition. Congress credited India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's "foresight" for India's new achievement in the space sector.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen including ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon. Seeing the need for space research in the future, Pandit Nehru laid the foundation of ISRO. It is the result of his foresight that today India is setting new records in the field of space research in the whole world," the Congress posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter). However, many BJP leaders talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership when they reacted to the Chandryaan-3's success.

"I congratulate all scientists associated with this mission and the people of the county. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is creating a unique identity for itself in the space sector. This is proving the mantra of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' true. With this successful landing mission, India has become the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. This is an extraordinary achievement for the country...," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said. (ANI)

