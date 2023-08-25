Left Menu

Karnataka: Watchman found dead at Jevargi Congress MLA's residence in Kalaburgi

A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead at the premises of the MLA's residence, said police on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:28 IST
Karnataka: Watchman found dead at Jevargi Congress MLA's residence in Kalaburgi
Chethan R, Kalaburagi City CP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead at the premises of the MLA's residence, said police on Thursday.

According to the police the watchman's body was found hanging at around 7:30 am on Thursday.

"A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead in the premises of MLA's residence. His body was found hanging at around 7:30 a.m. Further investigating is underway," Kalaburagi City CP, Chethan R said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
2
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023