Karnataka: Watchman found dead at Jevargi Congress MLA's residence in Kalaburgi
A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead at the premises of the MLA's residence, said police on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 09:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead at the premises of the MLA's residence, said police on Thursday.
According to the police the watchman's body was found hanging at around 7:30 am on Thursday.
"A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead in the premises of MLA's residence. His body was found hanging at around 7:30 a.m. Further investigating is underway," Kalaburagi City CP, Chethan R said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'PayCS' posters targeting Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy appear in Mandya
Karnataka HC stays single bench order that imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on X Corp (formerly Twitter) for failing to comply with IT Ministry orders for a year.
Karnataka govt approves cyber security policy
Youth held in Karnataka for raping 19-year-old woman after claiming to be cop
TN to go to Supreme Court on Cauvery, says Karnataka has changed its stand