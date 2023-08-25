Karnataka: Watchman found dead at Jevargi Congress MLA's residence in Kalaburgi

A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead at the premises of the MLA's residence, said police on Thursday.

According to the police the watchman's body was found hanging at around 7:30 am on Thursday.

"A person who worked as a watchman at Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh's residence in Kalaburgi was found dead in the premises of MLA's residence. His body was found hanging at around 7:30 a.m. Further investigating is underway," Kalaburagi City CP, Chethan R said. (ANI)

