Arunachal Pradesh: Indian army, BRO inaugurate Bailey bridge in Anjaw district

The Indian Army, in coordination with the Border Road Organisation and Deputy Commissioner of the Anjaw district, inaugurated a Bailey bridge in the Chaglohagam circle of the Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh, connecting Chaglohagam and Haliyuang, an official said on Friday. The Chaglohagam circle of the Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the remote areas along the borders.

The natural hardships and the lack of infrastructure are faced both by the local population of the area and the Indian Army troops deployed in the region. The connectivity to Chaglohagam is through a single arterial road of length 57 Kilometres from Hayuliang which remains susceptible to closure due to seasonal nullahs and landslides at "Tha Nala" near Mithumna, located 24 Kilometres away from Chaglohagam.

The Nala is susceptible to overflow due to torrential rains and has also claimed the precious lives of locals in the past. The expeditious planning and execution of the project resulted in the completion of the bridge despite inclement weather and arduous terrain, said the official.

The local Mishmi (an ethnic group) population came together to celebrate the momentous occasion of the opening ceremony of the bridge along Chaglohagam-Hayuliang on August 24. The village elders thanked the Indian Army and BRO for fulfilling the critical needs of the locals and enabling road connectivity between Hayuliang and Chaglohagam.

Indian Army officials, Senior BRO appointments and civil dignitaries addressed the villagers and assured them of complete support for alleviating the hardships being faced by villagers in these areas. (ANI)

