"ISRO will help us in containing ragging...": West Bengal Governor's sarcastic response to JU student death blame-game

The West Bengal Governor chose sarcasm to take on the state government that has virtually laid the balme of the death of a student in Jadavpur University due to ragging on him. Questioned by reporters on being blamed for the incident CV Ananda Bose cryptically said "ISRO will help us with advanced technology in containing ragging in the campus."

Earlier on Tuesday, uproarious scenes unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly after state Education Minister Bratya Basu laid the blame for the student death at Jadavpur University (JU) on Governor CV Ananda Bose. The minister also linked the case with the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Trinamool Congress government over the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities.

Responding to the allegations, the Governor said, "I'm a responsible Governor. I will be very glad if someone acknowledges it." Meanwhile, Governor Bose also congratulated the ISRO scientists for their massive success after the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's south pole.

A first-year undergraduate student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's main hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state.

As many as 12 people have been arrested in connection with the JU student death to date. Earlier, a four-member fact-finding committee was formed by the state government in light of the student's death. The committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks. (ANI)

