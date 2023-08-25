100th cabinet meeting of Assam government to be held today in Guwahati

The 100th cabinet meeting of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will be held today at Brahmaputra State Guest House, Kharghuli in Guwahati, said an official statement from government of Assam. In the last 99 cabinet meetings, the state government had taken a total of 1244 decisions and out of these 1120 decisions were implemented, added the statement.

The implementation rate of the cabinet decisions is 90.03 per cent. According to the state government, 124 cabinet decisions are still pending for implementation. In last 99 cabinet meetings, the state government had taken 120 decisions of Finance Department, 119 decisions of Revenue and Disaster Management department, 109 decisions of Education (School and Higher) department, 67 decisions of Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, according to the state government statement.

65 decisions of Home Department, 57 decisions of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises department, 50 decisions of Power department, 49 decisions of General Administration & SAD Merged department, 40 decisions of Medical Education & Research department. Out of 99 cabinet meetings 12 meetings were held outside of Guwahati including 3 in Delhi, one each in Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Haflong, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Udalgurim said the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)