UK's Ofgem lowers energy price cap by 7% as wholesale costs fall
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British energy markets regulator Ofgem on Friday lowered its price cap on household energy bills by about 7% from October to 1,923 pounds ($2,418.56) a year for a typical dual-fuel household.
The drop represents the lowest level since October 2021 and reflects further falls in wholesale energy prices as the market stabilises and suppliers return to a healthier financial position after four years of losses, Ofgem said. ($1 = 0.7951 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
