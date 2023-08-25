Left Menu

Hut near banks of Ganga River washed away in Bihar's Bhagalpur

A hut near the banks of the Ganga River in the Naugachhia village of Bhagalpur got washed away on Friday due to soil erosion followed by heavy rainfall in the district.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:46 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A hut near the banks of the Ganga River in the Naugachhia village of Bhagalpur got washed away on Friday due to soil erosion followed by heavy rainfall in the district. Visuals showed that the hut came under the grip of the flow of the River and got torpedoed within seconds, creating panic among the locals.

However, no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the locals told ANI that the erosion began to take place a day earlier in a range of around 40-50 metres.

The nearby Flood Relief Camp got sandbags and tree branches kept at the site of erosion in order to combat the same. "There is a camp of the Water Resources Department located at a distance of 100 metres. When the erosion started, nobody cared enough. The erosion has taken place in a range of nearly 50 metres", said Chandan Kumar, a local, while speaking to ANI.

Uttam Kumar, Circle Officer, Naugachhia village, spoke to ANI about the situation and said that the restoration work is being carried out. "The erosion has been brought under control. Senior Officials of flood control have arrived here. The restoration is underway on a war footing", said CO Kumar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

